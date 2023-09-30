Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) vs. Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Critical Analysis

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.53 -$6.98 million $0.22 128.05

Surf Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group 0.51% 0.81% 0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surf Air Mobility and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 108.90%. Bristow Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.00%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Surf Air Mobility on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

