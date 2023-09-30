Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 4.6 %

Sylogist stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

