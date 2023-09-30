Synapse Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.92 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

