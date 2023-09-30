Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tabcorp Price Performance

Shares of TACBY stock remained flat at $1.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. Tabcorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

