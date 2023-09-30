Terra Classic Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $369.22 million and $12.63 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,834,710,759,847 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,720,920,873 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

