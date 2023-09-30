The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.3 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGGEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.29.
The Sage Group Company Profile
