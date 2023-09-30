The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.3 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGGEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.29.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

