The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,668. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

