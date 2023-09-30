The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGNF stock remained flat at $49.48 during trading on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.