Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

