Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 738 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $11.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,061. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

