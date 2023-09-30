Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $229.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

