Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

TSM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. 7,338,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

