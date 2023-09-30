Toncoin (TON) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00007878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.28 billion and approximately $24.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.25 or 1.00007281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

