TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Short Interest Update

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.3 %

TRTL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,116. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.