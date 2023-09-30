Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.91 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 319,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,088. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

