Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,705. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

