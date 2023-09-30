Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,705. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
About Touchstone Exploration
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Exploration
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.