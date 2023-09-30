Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,582 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 657% compared to the typical volume of 341 call options.

Braze Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 787,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.13.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,354 shares of company stock valued at $26,883,127. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 196.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 513,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.