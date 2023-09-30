Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TRIN opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Trinity Exploration & Production has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.62 ($1.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.70. The firm has a market cap of £32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

