Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $52.74 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $52.74 million and approximately $753,043.99 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,969.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00871871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00117210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026897 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,102,864 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 343,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15306392 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $935,141.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

