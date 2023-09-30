Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $56.83 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $2,316.72 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

