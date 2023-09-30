Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 7,650,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,489. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.