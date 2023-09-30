Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,489. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

