Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,906. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

