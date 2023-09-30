Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $880,296.37

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $880,296.37 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,504,720,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,466,238 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

