Veracity Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,099 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,099 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,169,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

