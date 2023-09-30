Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.32 on Friday, reaching $537.13. 2,967,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.