Veracity Capital LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 84,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,218,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,978. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

