Vertcoin One Day Volume Hits $8,660.53 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $8,660.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,029.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00876238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00543935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00060309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00116875 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,746,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

