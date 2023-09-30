Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,600 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 4,016,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
