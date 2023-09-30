Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,600 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 4,016,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.