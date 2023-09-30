Vow (VOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.18 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $122.18 million and $887,997.63 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

