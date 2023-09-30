Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.10 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00011450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $87.00 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.03425338 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,300,908.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

