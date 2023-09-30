Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 12th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $476.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

WSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

