Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $543,757.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,287. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WOR

About Worthington Industries

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.