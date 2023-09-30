Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.03 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $9.03 billion and $2,054.98 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,213,906,238 coins and its circulating supply is 35,133,221,129 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,213,906,237.638 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25027437 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,062.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

