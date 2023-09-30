XYO Price Tops $0.0029 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. XYO has a market cap of $39.11 million and approximately $435,191.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,989.43 or 1.00048863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00285416 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $418,270.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.