ZClassic Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $489,866.17 and approximately $330.28 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00100145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00047352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

