ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $490,341.08 and $205.23 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00100028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028821 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

