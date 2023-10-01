8,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 28,763,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,632,636. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.