A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 13,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

A2Z Smart Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 160.41% and a negative return on equity of 750.22%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

