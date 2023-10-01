ABBC Coin (ABBC) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $49.49 million and $5.33 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,402,729 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
