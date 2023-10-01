Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. 1,495,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.