Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 976,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

