Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $111.82 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on A. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

