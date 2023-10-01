Aion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $759.56 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $759.56 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00173704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00050638 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

