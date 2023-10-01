AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AirTrip Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EOVBF remained flat at C$13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. AirTrip has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.00.
AirTrip Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirTrip
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.