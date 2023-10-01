Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $811.25 million and $17.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,832,290,705 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

