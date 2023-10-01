American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Plans $0.09 Dividend

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QCON stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

