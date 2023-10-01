American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.64. 454,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $9,902,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,570,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

