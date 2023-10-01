Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $109.50 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and $89.84 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.51921206 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

