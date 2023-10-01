AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 286,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,062.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Stock Up 2.0 %

AMREP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. AMREP has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 45.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMREP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMREP

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.